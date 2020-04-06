Stifel Nicolaus Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $85.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

PLD stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

