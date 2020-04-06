Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$81.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.69 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Stingray Digitl’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

