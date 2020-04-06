Stipend Hits Market Capitalization of $21,647.35 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Stipend has a market cap of $21,647.35 and $16.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

