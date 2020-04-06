Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AIR, AMTD, AOX, BEI, BIG, BJ, CASY, CON, DG, DIC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 6th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €97.00 ($112.79) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $26.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $186.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $153.00 to $159.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €13.50 ($15.70) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €19.50 ($22.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $48.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $144.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 92 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $55.00 to $38.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €7.00 ($8.14) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $370.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $26.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $675.00 to $500.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $155.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 150 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $129.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

