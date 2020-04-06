Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,647 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical volume of 842 call options.
In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.
Shares of H traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.82. The company had a trading volume of 59,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,514. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
