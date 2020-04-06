Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Wayfair Call Options (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 19,881 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 9,467 call options.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $20.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $74,901.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,362.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wayfair from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

