Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,516 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 994% compared to the average daily volume of 230 put options.

Shares of GOL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,034. The stock has a market cap of $616.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.