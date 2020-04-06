Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP Acquires $120,051.36 in Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP David A. Oliver bought 19,239 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $120,051.36.

EDI traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $6.22. 62,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,245. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

