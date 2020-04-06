StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) Insider Acquires C$256,858.80 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 73,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$256,858.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,200 shares in the company, valued at C$256,858.80.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 63,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$230,040.00.

Shares of SVI traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.71. 194,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,170. StorageVault Canada Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.29 million and a P/E ratio of -20.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.05.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

