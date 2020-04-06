StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$230,040.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 63,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$230,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at C$230,040.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 73,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$256,858.80.

CVE:SVI traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.71. 194,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,170. The firm has a market cap of $943.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51. StorageVault Canada Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.05.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

