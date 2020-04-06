Storm Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Radar Relay, Binance and Coinnest. Storm has a market cap of $8.96 million and $762,607.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storm has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02620650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00204878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, Bittrex, YoBit, IDEX, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

