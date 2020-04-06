STRAKS (STAK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. STRAKS has a market cap of $20,852.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.02330830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.03489331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00621162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00785557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00076321 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00502477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

