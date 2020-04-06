STRAKS (STAK) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $22,118.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,118.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.02165869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.92 or 0.03426822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00597075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00802027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00074320 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00506647 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014054 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

