Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Strategic Education worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $116.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. Strategic Education Inc has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

STRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other Strategic Education news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

