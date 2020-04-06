Stratis Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $425,332.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00003975 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,748,737 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bithumb, Binance, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittylicious, Crex24, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

