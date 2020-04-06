Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Gate.io and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.55 million and approximately $962,284.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.02650765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitForex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone, Bancor Network, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

