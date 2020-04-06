Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.67 ($85.66).

Several equities analysts have commented on SAX shares. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €50.00 ($58.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -193.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.23. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($91.45).

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

