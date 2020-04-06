StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. StrongHands has a market cap of $276,936.55 and approximately $109.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,788,977,027 coins and its circulating supply is 16,375,782,673 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coindeal, Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.