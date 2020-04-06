Stuart W. Epperson Buys 23,346 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson bought 23,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $20,311.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 292,495 shares in the company, valued at $254,470.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SALM remained flat at $$0.79 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,115. Salem Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

