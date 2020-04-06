Substratum Trading Up 10.7% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.26 million and $982.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, BiteBTC, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.02564223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

