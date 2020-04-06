Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.65% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.87. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

