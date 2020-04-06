Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 153 ($2.01) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 112 ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

SUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital upgraded Sumo Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sumo Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 188.67 ($2.48).

Shares of LON:SUMO opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.22) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.61. The firm has a market cap of $258.01 million and a P/E ratio of 105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.70).

In other news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

