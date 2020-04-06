Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 194.33 ($2.56).

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital raised Sumo Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sumo Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Shares of LON:SUMO opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Monday. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.01 million and a P/E ratio of 106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

