Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.0853 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $117,912.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 129.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 27,688,481 coins and its circulating supply is 20,988,481 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Indodax and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

