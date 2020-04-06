Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

