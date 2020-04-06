Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

