Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.25 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

