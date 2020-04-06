Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $672.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

