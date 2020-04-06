SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $307.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

