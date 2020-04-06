SunTrust Banks Comments on Irhythm Technologies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.54). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $72.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $104.25.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,057 shares of company stock worth $8,945,450 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

