SunTrust Banks Comments on The Western Union Company’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for The Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 688.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $42,387,000.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

