SunTrust Banks Cuts Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $19.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Bank Ozk stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 84,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,518. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.