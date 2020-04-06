SunTrust Banks Cuts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $55.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

PB stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,593,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 120,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,987,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10,408.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

