SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cardtronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cardtronics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $741.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.80. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.