SunTrust Banks Raises Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $130.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $124.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.72.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.49. 13,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,925. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.78.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.