SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Etsy from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of ETSY opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,343,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,153,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Etsy by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

