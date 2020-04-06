SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.89. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

NYSE:CPT opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $95,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after buying an additional 244,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $16,167,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 263,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

