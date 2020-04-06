SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAA. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of MAA opened at $94.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,018,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $305,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.