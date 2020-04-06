SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Okta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $118.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. Okta has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,849 shares of company stock valued at $19,166,015 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.