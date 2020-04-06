Super Zero Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $12.54 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00072108 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00368813 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00044466 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014178 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009436 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012767 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,892,229 coins and its circulating supply is 253,359,979 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

