SuperCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $41,146.91 and $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,447,336 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

