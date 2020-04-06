Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

SPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of NYSE SPN remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Monday. 134,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,327. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.33. Superior Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. The business had revenue of $336.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

