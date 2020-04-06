Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.86% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $897.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

