Suretly Market Capitalization Hits $48,252.96 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Suretly has a total market cap of $48,252.96 and $53.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002865 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.04584447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037146 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009717 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

