sUSD Price Hits $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. sUSD has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $13,112.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last week, sUSD has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.02573418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,850,844 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

