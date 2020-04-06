Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $35.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.16% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

GOOS stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. 1,305,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

