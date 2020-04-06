Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target to $3.00

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,755. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $271.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realogy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Realogy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

