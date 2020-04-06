Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $88.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.03% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of VFC traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.99. 220,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

