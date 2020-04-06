SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $154.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $260.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $19.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day moving average is $223.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,150. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

