SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $165.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $18.21 on Monday, hitting $157.55. The company had a trading volume of 440,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,150 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

